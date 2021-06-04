Quincy boy arrested after allegedly making threat to district office, school

Jun. 4—QUINCY — A 15-year-old Quincy boy was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly admitted sending threats to the Quincy School District Office and Quincy Junior High School via Instagram earlier in the day.

Quincy Police Department Capt. Ryan Green said the boy admitted sending the message, but he was just joking and wanted some attention. The boy said he really wasn't planning to "shoot up" the junior high. The boy had no criminal history and no access to firearms, Green said. The post was traced back to him with the help of Instagram.

Quincy Superinten — dent John Boyd said the message was received at about 1 p.m. District officials secured the junior high in response.

"Not a lockdown. A lockdown is very different," Boyd said.

Students stayed in the classroom, the outside doors were locked and staff patrolled the hallways, Boyd said. Before the boy was arrested, district officials decided to shift to remote learning at the junior high on Thursday. Ancient Lakes Elementary, about two blocks from the junior high, was secured. Classes resumed as normal Friday.

Boyd said he was impressed by the job done by the QPD, which had the boy in custody by about 6 p.m.

"Pretty impressive and a great job by the Quincy Police Department," Boyd said.

"The schools and police department worked well together," Green said.