A Quincy city pension investment manager lost $3.5 million in an email phishing scam

QUINCY — More than $3 million is missing from the city's pension fund after an investment manager fell victim to an email phishing scheme, a state board of overseers said. The money has not been recovered.

The Quincy Retirement Board is under investigation by the Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission after one of its investment managers received an email from a former employee's board email account, which had been hacked. The email included instructions for a $3.5 million wire transfer, which the manager made in February of 2021.

John Parsons, executive director of the commission, said he believes the transaction was "the result of human error and a breakdown of security controls."

The Quincy Retirement Board did not learn of the fraudulent transfer until months later and, in October of 2021, reported it to the commission. The commission, which oversees local retirement boards, then notified its other members of the incident and warned them against such phishing and ransomware schemes.

The memo advised retirement boards to review and confirm security processes, review IT user access authorizations and "ensure there is diligent scrutiny by vendors and the board of all periodic bank and investment statements."

"We will be working with all parties involved to address this situation and will transmit further information as warranted," the memo stated.

Neither the email hack nor transfer was reported to the public.

Fraud investigation will take months

Parsons said the committee has requested documents and information from the Quincy Retirement Board and other involved parties. The investigation is expected to last several more months. A public report will be issued once the investigation is complete. The Quincy board is currently prohibited from entering into any new investments until the investigation is finished.

Multiple members of the Quincy board declined to comment for this article and instead directed all questions to the board's lawyer, Michael Sacco of Southhampton.

"Once the Board learned of this unauthorized transfer of funds, it immediately notified the appropriate state and federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies and the board is fully cooperating with the ongoing civil and criminal investigations into this matter," Sacco said in an email Friday. "The board has implemented additional security measures to protect the retirement system’s assets and to detect and thwart any future cyber theft attempt. While the investigation is ongoing, the board will not have any further comment on the matter."

The Quincy Retirement Board manages the city's pension fund, which contains hundreds of millions of dollars. The board is made up of five people: one city representative, two members elected by Quincy retirees and two appointed by the other three members. There are four staff members.

The board runs completely independently of the city, and its money is invested by managers chosen by the board.

Mayor Thomas Koch on Friday said he is not privy to the details of the board's investments, but that it is "obvious" the missing money is the result of a hack.

"We live in an evolving world and we have to make sure we are keeping as safe as we can when it comes to cyber crime," he said. "I certainly want to assure retired Quincy employees that their pensions will not be effected."

City failed to disclose transfer

At almost the exact same time as the hack, early 2021, Koch asked the Quincy City Council to approve a bond request of more than $450 million to fully fund the city's pension plan. Koch said the bond will save the city tens of millions of dollars every year and make pension fund payments a predictable, steady expense.

Councilors approved the bond in June of 2021. In the process of gaining approval for the issuing of bonds, Quincy posted a lengthy disclosure detailing its financial situation. In the section of the disclosure that asked about any hacks or cyber attacks, the city did not disclose the theft.

"When the city posted the bond disclosure, PERAC quickly became aware that the disclosure did not reveal the cyber theft," Parsons said. "We reached out to the retirement board, not to the city, and said, 'We think it's material that there was a cyber theft. Even though it's the city issuing the bonds, it's a pension obligation bond and you should look at amending the disclosure.'"

The disclosure was amended the next day to include the theft.

Koch said Friday that he didn't know exactly when the city became aware of the fraudulent transfer and phishing scheme, but that the bond issuance and hack were unrelated.

"(The theft) wouldn't have had an impact on the bond either way," he said.

The pension bond has since been fully funded and that money — roughly $475 million — is not managed by the retirement board. It is instead under the control of PRIM, the state's Pension Reserves Investment Management Board.

Such cyber attacks 'not unheard of'

Parsons said such attacks on retirement boards are rare, but not unheard of.

"I don't know that they're a target any more than any other entity, public or private," he said. "A lot of retirement boards invest their own funds and have control of a lot of money, so they are vulnerable to that extent."

The City of Quincy was the victim of an unrelated ransomware attack last week, in which hackers broke into city servers and demanded money in exchange for data.

Walker said officials don't know if the hackers actually obtained any data when they broke in, but that "investigators have not seen evidence that anyone is shopping any kind of data from us on the dark web."

“We’re cautiously optimistic that because of the quick response from our IT team that this is an inconvenience more than anything else," he said Monday. "But obviously these are the times we are living in, and we’ll be absolutely looking at our network security to see what improvements can be made.”

