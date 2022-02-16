Quincy Data Redistributes MEMX data at the Lowest Latency

·2 min read

Oakland, California --News Direct-- Quincy Data, LLC

Quincy Data Powered by McKay Brothers, has added MEMX market data to its New Jersey Metro Quincy Raw Data (QRD) service. MEMX data is distributed via QRD at the lowest latency to key US equity trading hubs in Mahwah and Carteret, NJ. Since its launch in 2019, QRD has been adopted by banks, hedge funds and market-makers and has significantly leveled the playing field for ultra low latency equity exchange market data.

Jim Considine, Quincy Data COO: “MEMX has attracted meaningful trade volume in a very short period. We are excited to add MEMX data to the QRD service and are pleased to offer it at the lowest latency in Mahwah and Carteret.”

Quincy Data’s NJ Metro raw data services offer full market data feeds from ten major US equity exchanges. QRD provides stock and ETF market data in native exchange formats. Quincy Data is committed to redistributing market data on a level playing field basis, at the lowest latency, to any interested market participant.

About Quincy Data

Quincy Data distributes more wireless financial market data globally than any other provider. The Quincy Raw Data (QRD) and Quincy Protected Data (QPD) services in New Jersey offers US equity markets content in native exchange formats to the key trading hubs. QRD is the lowest latency market data service for most important US equity exchanges. The Quincy Extreme Data (QED) service offers normalized data at the lowest latency from major exchanges located in the US, Europe and Asia. Learn more at www.quincy-data.com

About McKay Brothers

McKay Brothers designs, builds and operates telecom networks for latency sensitive traders and risk managers of banks, funds and trading firms. McKay Brothers upended the market for low latency wireless connectivity beginning in 2012 with its first network between Chicago and New Jersey. Today the company provides the lowest latency connectivity services between major trading centers located in the US, Europe and Asia. Learn more at www.mckay-brothers.com

