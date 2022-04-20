Quincy day care under investigation after alleged act of child abuse caught on video

A Quincy day care is now under investigation after a man working on a roof captured video of an alleged act of child abuse.

“I’m shocked a little bit because I don’t believe she’s that kind of person at all,” said Paula DeCastro, who is a neighbor.

DeCastro has lived next to that day care provider at 30 Mullin Ave. in Quincy for 20 years. The day care is now shut down after the video captured an alleged act child abuse last week as a worker installed solar panels on the house next door.

“Well, he was doing my roof,” said Mario Traficante, who lives in that house next door.

The roofer allegedly shot video on his cell phone on April 13 showing the daycare provider grabbing a toddler. He also allegedly witnessed another child being thrown to the ground.

One of the parents of that child spoke to Boston 25 by phone, saying she’s seen the video and it clearly shows the day care provider grabbing their child in a way that the parents believe to be child abuse.

We also spoke to other parents who met on Monday. While talking, they realized their children are showing similar signs of behavorial issues, from sudden outbursts, to covering their ears when an adult raises their voice.

That roofer sent the video to Quincy Police, who came back the next day with the Department of Early Education and Care to shut down the daycare while they investigate. Boston 25 has learned that the Department of Children and Families is also investigating.

Traficante also knows the woman who runs that day care and he says that’s not who she is.

“Maybe she was trying to protect the kid from doing something and pulled him away, and someone overreacted,” said Traficante.

Howeve,r other neighbors are glad to see the day care closed for now.

“I think that’s a good idea. I think they should shut it down until they fully investigate it,” said Suzanne Steele who lives across the street.

We tried to speak to the daycare provider, but no one answered the door at 30 Mullin Avenue.

The parents of the child on that cell phone video tells Boston 25 they intend to press charges.

