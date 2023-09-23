Quincy election guide: The candidates, the debates and how you can vote

QUINCY − Election season is upon us, and Quincy residents will have a number of choices to make at the polls this year.

At the top of the ballot, incumbent and longest-serving Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch is running for his seventh consecutive term. He'll be challenged by Councilor-at-large and former Quincy School Committee member Anne Mahoney. Mahoney made unsuccessful bids to unseat Koch in 2011 and 2015.

The winner will serve a four-year term through 2027.

This year, three candidates will challenge sitting ward councilors. In Ward 2, attorney Richard Ashe is running against incumbent Anthony Andronico, who joined the council in January 2021. Both candidates are lifelong residents of Ward 2.

Matthew Lyons is running against James Devine in Ward 4. Devine, the newest member of the council, was seated in early February after prevailing in a special election to fill the seat vacated by Brian Palmucci, who was named a District Court judge by then-Gov. Charlie Baker.

Incumbent councilor for Ward 6, Bill Harris, faces challenger Deborah Riley. Harris was appointed by City Council to the Ward 6 seat in 2016 after the death of the previous councilor, Brian McNamee. Riley, a local real estate agent, is making her first bid for public office.

There will be at least two new faces on the council next year. Daniel Minton is running unopposed to replace retiring Ward 5 Councilor Chuck Phelan. Scott Campbell will take the councilor-at-large seat left by Mahoney, who cannot run for the council and the mayor's office simultaneously. City councilors serve two-year terms.

For School Committee, six candidates are vying for three open seats. Incumbents Frank Santoro, Paul Bregoli and Kathryn Hubley will be challenged by Liberty Schaff, Vincent Tran and Courtney Perdios. Elected committee members serve four-year terms.

Quincy Access Television will host two debates for the mayoral race to be broadcast live on television and streamed live at www.quatv.org. The first, scheduled for Monday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m., takes place inside Quincy Access Television studios and is closed to the public.

In the first debate, to be moderated by host of "AM Quincy" Joe Catalano, Koch and Mahoney will respond to a round of three questions submitted by Quincy residents. They will then ask each other a question before a second round of resident-submitted questions.

Residents can submit questions by visiting Quincy Access TV's website and following the prompts, or by mailing them to Mayoral Debate Questions, c/o Quincy Access Television, 88 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

A second debate will occur on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. at Quincy High School and is open to the public.

In the second debate, members of three-person panel representing Quincy Access TV (Joe Catalano), The Patriot Ledger (Peter Blandino) and The Quincy Sun (Scott Jackson) will ask one question each. As in the first debate, the candidates will then ask each other a question, followed by another round of questions from the panel.

"QATV has always tried to provide information for residents when it comes to Election Day," said Executive Director Jonathon Caliri. "We hope the debates will inform residents and give them a better idea of who they are going to be choosing for mayor."

Quincy Climate Actions to host candidates night:

In addition to the two debates, Quincy Climate Action Network will host a candidates night on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Church of Presidents in Quincy Center. Free and open to the public, the event will feature Koch, Mahoney and candidates for City Council speaking about environmental issues and climate change.

Topics will include building codes for net-zero construction, climate goals and action plans, protection of natural resources and transportation, according to a Quincy Climate Action Plan press release. The event will be made available for viewing by Quincy Access TV on Oct. 5.

When is the voter registration deadline

Quincy voters will have until Saturday, Oct. 28, at 5 p.m. to register for this year's election, which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

What to know about the dates for early voting, mail-in voting, and absentee ballots

Early voting begins on the morning of Oct. 28, at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall and continues through Friday, Nov. 3.

Voters have until Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m. to apply for a mail-in ballot. Applications can be turned into the election office at City Hall, 1305 Hancock St., or submitted online.

The last day to apply for absentee ballots is Monday, Nov. 6, the day before the election. Instructions on how to fill out and submit the application can be found here.

When are polls open in Quincy for the 2023 election

Polls will open between 7 and 8 a.m. across the city on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7. A list of precincts and polling places can be found here.

