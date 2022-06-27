Quincy homeowner shoots, kills man in home invasion robbery; GCSO investigating

A young man was shot by a homeowner after deputies say two suspects attempted a home invasion robbery in Quincy Sunday morning, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Havana Highway in reference to a home invasion robbery call that occurred around 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived they found DeMario McCall, a 19-year-old from Quincy, dead, according to an incident alert posted on GCSO social media. The other suspect fled on foot.

"A preliminary investigation indicates that two known armed suspects attempted to enter an occupied home when an exchange of gunfire resulted in the death of one of the suspects," read the summary.

The other suspect remains at large, and GCSO Lt. Anglie Holmes added that there may be more suspects involved in the shooting. She could not say if any have been identified.

"It's still under investigation," she said.

