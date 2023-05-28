Quincy man accused of drug, weapon crimes after package searched

QUINCY − A Quincy man is facing drug and weapon charges after authorities intercepted 3 kilograms of cocaine mailed to Quincy from Puerto Rico, State Police said.

Authorities said state troopers and U.S. postal inspectors found the cocaine Friday morning when they executed a search warrant on a parcel after it was delivered to Stephen Marsden, 35, who lives in an apartment at 100 Cove Way in Quincy Point.

Marsden was arrested and State Police detectives from the Norfolk County district attorney's office obtained search warrants for his apartment and his vehicle, a 2015 Infiniti Q50 sedan.

State Police said the search of Marsden's apartment yielded five firearms, 143 loose rounds of ammunition, dozens of THC edible packages, about 80 Xanax pills, a money-counting device and materials used for packaging drugs.

Authorities said one of the guns had been stolen during a break-in at a home in Oxford, North Carolina. State Police said Marsden does not have a license to carry firearms.

State Police said that while investigators searched Marsden's Quincy apartment, they developed information that led troopers to obtain a warrant to search office space at 7 Oregon St. in Fall River that is rented by Marsden.

The search of that Fall River address turned up four ghost guns and large-capacity firearms, authorities said. State Police said investigators also seized several pounds of THC edibles and an ATM from the rented space, and saw other, apparently uncompleted, ghost firearms being manufactured from unregulated parts.

Marsden was held on $50,000 cash bail pending his arraignment in Quincy District Court on charges including trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Class C narcotic (THC edibles) with intent to distribute, possession of a Class E narcotic (Xanax) with intent to distribute, five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, unlawful possession of ammunition and improper storage of a firearm, State Police said.

Detectives also obtained a search warrant for 4 Allison Circle in Worcester, the home of Evans Klimavich, 41, who police said is a co-conspirator of Marsden's.

State Police said the search of Klimavich's home yielded another kilogram of suspected cocaine, about 50 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of vape cartridges, psilocybin mushrooms and about $52,000 in cash.

Klimavich was not home when the search warrant was served, but he arrived home in his car a short time later and was arrested, State Police said.

He was held on bail pending his arraignment in Worcester District Court on the following charges: trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in marijuana and trafficking in Class C narcotics (vape cartridges and mushrooms), authorities said.

WCVB contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy man arrested on drug, weapon charges