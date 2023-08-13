Quincy man accused of grabbing, punching woman in violent assault in Boston’s South End, police say

A Quincy man is accused of attacking a woman as she walked along Columbus Avenue in Boston’s South End on Saturday night, police said.

Amos Sykes, 35, of Quincy was arrested and charged with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over and assault and battery with injuries, police said Sunday.

At about 9:39 p.m. Saturday, Boston officers responded to a radio call in the area of West Canton and Appleton streets for an assault and battery in progress and a possible sexual assault, police said.

Several witnesses told police they heard the sound of a person screaming and saw the suspect, later identified as Sykes, punching a woman in the head as he sat on top of her, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw one of the witnesses fighting with Sykes, in an attempt to defend the victim, police said. Sykes ran away and was immediately apprehended.

The woman told police she had been walking on Columbus Avenue when the suspect grabbed her from behind, forced her onto the ground and began punching her in the head. The suspect tried to take off the victim’s clothing before a witness stepped in to fight off Sykes.

An ambulance took the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston detectives along with the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619 or The Sexual Assault Unit at (617) 343-4400.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.

Sykes is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

