Quincy man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old

PLAINFIELD, Conn. − A 22-year-old Quincy man faces several criminal charges after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a Plainfield teenager, police said on Wednesday.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 18, Plainfield police responded to an address in the Moosup section of town for a report of a missing 13-year-old girl. Police were unable to immediately locate the girl, but on-scene interviews led them to believe the girl was taken by Connor Tidd, a Quincy resident.

Police said they determined Tidd took the girl to the Elite Inn, 66 E. Main St., in Moosup. When police arrived at the hotel, they said Tidd failed to respond to verbal commands and was eventually found hiding behind a doorway. The girl was found in the motel room’s bathroom.

Police said several pieces of evidence seized via a warrant at the scene indicated probable cause for sexual and narcotics-related crimes. Tidd was charged with risk of injury to a minor and interfering with an investigation. He was initially held on a $150,000 bond, which was raised to $250,000 during his arraignment on March 20 in Danielson Superior Court.

Tidd was able to make bond and released under conditions he wear a GPS monitor and not leave Connecticut, police said.

Additional charges filed

On Wednesday, Plainfield police’s special investigation unit filed a new warrant charging Tidd with two counts of first-degree kidnapping – one in advance of a felony and another related to sexual abuse; second-degree sexual assault; two counts of risk of injury to a minor (one involving sexual contact); two counts of illegal distribution of a controlled substance; and enticing a minor.

Tidd was arrested on Wednesday and was being held on a $500,000 bond. He is due to be arraigned on the new charges on Thursday.

