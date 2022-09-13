BOSTON – A Quincy man has been charged with four child rapes, including one dating back 19 years ago.

Ivan Y. Cheung, 42, was arrested Monday afternoon on four warrants, Boston police said.

The warrants were issued out of Boston Municipal Court and included four counts of aggravated rape, four counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of aggravated statutory rape stemming from four incidents in 2003, 2005 and 2006, police said.

Police said a sexual assault evidence collection kit helped detectives identify the suspect and that there might be further charges as the investigation continues.

Cheung is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting TIP to CRIME (27463).

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy man accused of a series of child rapes