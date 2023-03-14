Quincy man arrested for alleged gasoline theft

Mar. 13—QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested on suspicion of theft and trespassing after he allegedly broke into the gas pump at an orchard near Quincy to fill his car.

Jose Ventura Gonzalez, 38 of Quincy, allegedly cut the lock on the pump in an orchard near the intersection of Road U NW and State Route 28 West, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. A Stemilt Orchards manager witnessed it via security camera, the press release said.

"Gonzalez was found in Quincy a short time later wearing clothes seen on the camera footage and driving a vehicle seen on the camera footage," the release said. "The vehicle's interior had a strong smell of gasoline."