Quincy man arrested after alleged vehicular incident

May 1—QUINCY — Brian Reyes Beltran, 21, of Quincy was arrested after surrendering himself at the Quincy Police Department, according to a Grant County Sheriff's Office statement. He is facing charges of first-degree assault-domestic violence.

According to the statement, a call was received from Reyes Beltran's girlfriend reporting that she was in her husband's car and Reyes Beltran was ramming that vehicle with his own. GCSO responded and a deputy was on the scene within five minutes and found an abandoned Honda Accord near the victims' vehicle. A K9 officer was called to track Reyes Beltran but eventually lost the scent. Reyes Beltran later turned himself in at the Quincy Police Department.

During the incident, the woman's husband's leg was reportedly caught between the driver's door and the rocker panel of the car. Hospital staff later said one of his legs had been broken in the incident.

As of early Monday afternoon, Reyes Beltran was listed as being held in the Grant County Jail. The associated case number is 23GS04431.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. In Grant and Adams counties, call New Hope at 888-560-6027. You can also access New Hope services by contacting law enforcement.

"As with any case of domestic violence, the Grant County Sheriff's Office does not disclose the identities of victims," the GCSO statement said.