Quincy man arrested, to be charged with murder in Germantown death of Weymouth 17-year-old

QUINCY — Police say they will charge an 18-year-old with murder Tuesday morning in the shooting death of Weymouth High School senior Nathan Paul earlier this month.

Jaivon Harris, 18, is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges of murder, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey's office said Monday. The arraignment was postponed to Tuesday morning due to a lack of court-appointed attorneys available Monday afternoon.

Morrisey said Quincy Police and Massachusetts State Police had an arrest warrant for Harris and were searching for him before he showed up at Quincy District Court Monday.

"Quincy Police and Massachusetts State Police homicide detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have had this matter under intense investigation during the almost two weeks since the shooting,” Morrissey said. "The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section has been assisting in our efforts to locate him."

Nathan Paul, 17, of Weymouth was in Quincy's Germantown neighborhood when he was shot, police said.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 in the area of Taffrail Road. Police said Paul was shot inside of a car, drove away and then crashed a short distance away at the intersection of Palmer Street and Yardarm Lane.

Paul was taken to Boston Medical Center by first responders, where he died of his injuries a short time later.

Gregory Paul, Nathan's father, told Patriot Ledger media partner WCVB that he does not know the circumstances that led to the shooting.

“Whoever did this to my son, he did not deserve to die like that. He’s a very smart kid. He’s good at school, good at sports. Whoever did this, turn yourself in," Gregory Paul said.

Gregory Paul said his son was looking forward to graduating from Weymouth High School this year and hoping to attend the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the fall.

Weymouth Public Schools Superintendent Robert Wargo released a statement Wednesday afternoon confirming the death of a Weymouth High School student.

"Moments like these are difficult to process for students, as well as staff and parents. As a district, we are always available to support our school community, and we ask that as a community we all look to support one another during this time," Wargo said in his statement. "The district has a team of mental health professionals and counselors available districtwide to support any individual in need of emotional assistance or to help cope with this unthinkable loss. Our hearts are with the student's family and loved ones during this difficult time."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Paul's family following his death.

