Quincy man arrested on homicide charge in connection with deadly Tallahassee mass shooting

Quincy police arrested a suspect in connection with the mass shooting in Tallahassee that killed one person and injured eight others.

Joseph Walker, 23, is being held in the Gadsden County Jail on charges of second-degree homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested in Quincy Tuesday around 3:30 a.m.

He is the fourth person to be charged in the case.

On Monday, the State Attorney upgraded charges to second-degree and attempted homicide for two other suspects, De’Arius Cannon, 30, and Tamylon Williams, 26. Another suspect, William Thomas, was charged with eight out-of-county warrants and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Walker was taken into custody after he was spotted by a Quincy Police Department officer entering a local business. When he left, multiple QPD units followed him as they confirmed his "wanted status," according to a summary of events by police.

"QPD officers then attempted to stop Walker’s vehicle, but he initially failed to stop, and a short vehicle pursuit ensued," the narrative read. "The vehicle eventually stopped in a private driveway on 7th Street in Quincy, and Walker was removed from the vehicle without incident."

QPD added that a firearm and "multiple drugs" were discovered in the vehicle, as well.

"Contact was made with the Tallahassee Police Department regarding their homicide investigation that occurred in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors," police wrote.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 29, just before midnight, in the West Pensacola Street area near Half Time Liquors. Five men and three women were injured and DeMario "Ro" Murray, a groundskeeper at Florida State University, was killed in the crossfire.

Tallahassee police and local officials said the shooting was a result of a feud between Gadsden County groups.

