BRANCH COUNTY — Shawn Benton, 41, of Quincy, faces multiple charges for alleged sexual assaults on two girls.

The girls were ages 7 and 8 when they said Benton, a family friend, first accosted them. Police said the assaults were reported to have taken place in Coldwater Township between 2015 and 2023.

Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police began an investigation in 2023 when one teenager came forward.

Two first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges were filed with the older girl as a victim.

In a second case for the second girl, prosecutors filed two charges of first-degree CSC, then added charges of second-degree CSC, a 15-year offense, and accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year crime.

First-degree CSC carries a prison term of up to life.

Both girls underwent forensic interviews at Coldwater’s Child Advocacy Center.

The incidents allegedly occurred in Benton’s former Coldwater Township home or his semitruck, police reports stated.

Branch County District Court

Benton was arraigned on Feb. 9. Bond on both cases and all charges was set at $100,000, with 10% allowed for release. He remained in custody as of Monday.

The court appointed the office of public defender to represent Benton. They declined to comment.

Subscribe Support local news. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

A probable cause conference was scheduled for Feb. 15, with the preliminary exam on Feb. 20.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Quincy man charged with multiple criminal sexual conduct charges