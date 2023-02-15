Quincy man considering plea deal in Jan. 4 shooting near Osseo

Mosby is considering a plea offer made by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor's Office.

HILLSDALE — A Quincy man arrested in Bronson for shooting a Hillsdale man in Osseo on Jan. 4 is considering a plea bargain offered by the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office.

Matthew Christopher Mosby, 30, appeared in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court on Feb. 13 via video teleconference from his attorney, George Lyons, office and asked for an adjournment in the matters for two weeks to allow time for further discussions of a possible plea deal. He will next appear in the circuit court at 1 p.m. Feb. 27 for a continued pretrial conference.

Mosby stands charged with the attempted murder of 24-year-old Ryan Hoose of Hillsdale, who was shot in the left leg and left in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Mosby was arraigned Jan. 6 on charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle causing serious bodily impairment and possession of a short barrel rifle.

A preliminary investigation into the Jan. 4 shooting on Osseo Road near Beecher Road in Jefferson Township showed Mosby was allegedly chasing Hoose down the road. Both men were driving and Mosby allegedly shot at Hoose’s vehicle with a .300 blackout AR pistol which police recovered.

A round penetrated the driver’s side door during the shooting incident and hit Hoose in the left leg shattering his femur. A bullet was recovered from Hoose’s vehicle by an evidence technician.

Investigators called in the Michigan State Police Emergency Response Team to track down and locate Mosby after the shooting. He was found at his girlfriend’s home in Bronson, according to police, and lodged in the Hillsdale County Jail around 4 a.m. Jan. 5.

— Corey Murray is the Public Safety Reporter for The Hillsdale Daily News, Sturgis Journal and The Daily Reporter. Contact him by email at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Quincy man considering plea deal in Jan. 4 shooting near Osseo