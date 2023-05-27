Quincy man facing charges after convenience store incident leads to shooting, crash in Stoughton

Police have arrested a man in connection with the chaotic scene in Stoughton Wednesday night which police say began as a road rage incident and ended as a shooting and three-car crash.

Anh Kieu, 39, of Quincy, was arrested without incident at his apartment Saturday on a warrant issued for his arrest the day before. He is facing four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lane violations for the crosstown chase that ended with an innocent vehicle being struck.

Police say the incident began at the 7/11 convenience store on Washington Street in Canton. A witness inside the store told police Keiu pointed a gun at him around 9:00 p.m. Police say the victim raced into his friend’s car, a black Nissan Altima, and left the parking lot with three others inside the car. Keiu allegedly followed the group from behind the wheel of a white Cadillac, police say.

Police say the victim was afraid they were being chased and began to quickly and dangerously speed down the road. As the two cars pulled up to the intersection of Pearl Street and Central Street in Stoughton, Kieu allegedly pulled into the opposite lane of traffic and pointed a revolver at the four people inside the Altima.

The driver of the Altima then fired 7 shots at Kieu, hitting him once. The Altima and its four occupants again raced away with Kieu in pursuit, according to Stoughton Police.

The chase finally ended when the two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Plain and West Street, striking an innocent, unrelated vehicle in the process. A total of five people were taken to the hospital, including Kieu. They were all treated and released.

A black pellet gun was found in Kieu’s Cadillac, according to police.

Police say the Altima driver had a valid license to carry and the gun he shot Kieu with was properly registered.

Keiu is being held on $20,000 cash bail. The Quincy man is expected to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on Tuesday.

The incident is still under investigation but police say they do not expect to levy charges against the driver of the Altima.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

