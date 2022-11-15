Quincy man facing charges after woman kidnapped from MBTA station, raped, left in mall parking lot

A Quincy man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a 64-year-old woman at the MBTA’s Wollaston Station in Quincy early Saturday morning and subjecting her to hours of sexual abuse before dumping her in a Brockton parking lot.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, Christian Lynch, 26, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday on charges of rape, kidnapping, strangulation, and assault and battery on a person aged 60 or older.

The victim was allegedly walking to work when prosecutors say Lynch kidnapped her from the train station shortly after 7:00 a.m. She was then reportedly taken an apartment on East Elm Avenue where she was repeatedly strangled and sexually assaulted for hours. At approximately 6:00 p.m., she was driven to a Lowe’s parking lot at Brockton’s Westgate Mall and “released”, according to the DA’s office. She was able to flag down a passerby, who contacted police.

The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital shortly after. According to the DA’s office, police were already looking for the victim because she did not show up to work.

Investigators were able to review surveillance video from the T station and identified characteristics of Lynch’s car that would identify him as the owner. Lynch was arrested Sunday at a convenience store near his house.

Lynch reportedly told police that he was “tired of swiping” on dating apps and stated, “This is me going out into the world getting a date”.

According to an MBTA Transit Police investigative report, the sexual abuse began in Lynch’s car and continued inside his Quincy apartment for most of the day Saturday.

The 26-year-old allegedly duct-taped the victim’s mouth, hands and feet. She later told detectives that she “thought she was going to die.”

Lynch was also charged in a separate incident for attempted kidnapping and assault with the intent to rape.

Court documents allege that he tried to kidnap another woman at Wollaston Station just 20 minutes earlier. She was reportedly able to fight him off and escaped.

Story continues

According to Lynch’s criminal complaint, both women who were targeted are of Asian descent.

Court documents also state that Lynch identified himself as a former “star” basketball player at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy.

In a statement, the college said, “Christian Lynch was a student at Eastern Nazarene College several years ago and is no longer affiliated with the college. This matter is in the hands of law enforcement. The college cannot comment any further on this matter.”

Lynch pleaded not guilty and was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Nov 26.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW