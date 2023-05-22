BRANCH COUNTY — A 45-year-old Quincy man was arraigned Saturday on three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and single counts of aggravated production of child sexually abusive material and use of a computer to commit a crime.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Henry Hoath. He was ordered to have no contact with children or electronic devices if he posts bond.

Court

The victim's mother went to police after learning of the abuse over a six week period in November and December 2022.

Second-degree criminal sexual conduct is a 15-year felony. Aggravated child abuse producing sexually abusive material of a young child is a 25-year felony. Use of a computer committing the crime is a 20-year offense in Michigan. As a second offender maximum penalties are one and a half times the standard penalties.

The public defender was appointed to represent Hoath. A probable cause hearing was set for June 1 and a preliminary exam June 7.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Quincy man facing CSC charges