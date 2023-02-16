Quincy man indicted after allegedly hitting man with car, yelling 'Go back to China'

QUINCY − A Quincy resident has been indicted on a federal hate crime charge after police say he yelled "Go back to China" at an Asian family before hitting a man with his car and pushing him into a ditch.

John Sullivan, 77, is accused of repeatedly yelling the phrase before hitting an Asian man with his car, throwing him into a ditch off of Washington Street in downtown Quincy. He was charged in Quincy District Court with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a civil rights violation, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing personal injury.

On Wednesday, Sullivan was indicted by a federal grand jury with one count of violating the Shepard-Byrd Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

"Hate has no place here in Massachusetts," U.S. Attorney Rachael Rolling said in a statement. "Confronting hate crimes is a priority of my administration... “Our thoughts are with the victim and their family at this time. The alleged hate-filled and violent behavior of Mr. Sullivan is reprehensible and we intend to hold him accountable.”

John Sullivan, 77, of Quincy, Massachusetts, was charged in connection with an incident outside the post office on Washington Street on Dec. 2, 2022.

City Councilor At-Large Nina Liang, the first Asian American to be elected president of Quincy City Council, said the hate crime charge was "really validating." She said she has spoke to both Rollins and Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey since the incident.

"I'm grateful, but I wish it was something I didn't have to be grateful for, because nobody wins in this situation," Liang said. "It's two very conflicting feelings and something I wish we weren't dealing with at all."

Police say Sullivan was driving in the area of the Washington Street post office on Dec. 2 where he "exchanged words" with pedestrians in the area about the speed at which he drove through the neighborhood, a spokesperson for Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey's office said. He reportedly told one of them, an Asian man, to "Go back to China."

Sullivan then hit the man with his car, pushing him onto the hood of the vehicle, Morrissey's office said, and drove with him on the hood for about 50 yards. He stopped at the intersection of Foster Street, where the man was able to get off the hood. He was then told to "Go back to China" a second time, hit with the car again and pushed into a nearby ditch that was under construction, officials said.

Sullivan left the scene of the crash, Morrissey's office said, but Quincy police were notified by authorities in Braintree that a car with the same license plate associated with the incident had been in a different crash on Quincy Avenue. He was then arrested by Quincy police.

John Sullivan, 77 of Quincy appears in Quincy District Court for a dangerousness hearing related to a hate crime on Wednesday December 7, 2022.

The crime came a week after the brutal kidnapping and rape of an Asian woman in her 60s, who was walking alone near the Wollaston T stop. In the wake of the back-to-back incidents, Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan, Liang and other public officials hosted a forum for nervous residents and outlined the options available, particularly for those who may be the victims of hate crimes.

"No matter what, there's always going to be an air of caution around what happened but I think addressing it, acknowledging what happened and being up front about resources was the best way we could have handled it," Liang said.

