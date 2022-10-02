BOSTON – A Quincy man was hit and killed by a car after he got out of his disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 in Dorchester, State Police said.

Police said Christian Yemga, 34, of Quincy, was hit after getting out of his Hyundai Sonata, which authorities believe became disabled on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 12 overnight Friday.

Investigators said Yemga was struck by an Acura RSX driven by a 35-year-old man who had one passenger inside his vehicle. Police said that vehicle stopped after hitting the victim.

According to investigators, while that vehicle was stopped, it was struck by another southbound vehicle, a Volkswagen Atlas driven by a 33-year-old woman identified by police as Nikita Wilkins.

State Police said Wilkins was drunk and was taken into custody.

Wilkins was charged with drunken driving, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer, police said. Two passengers inside her vehicle declined medical attention, police said.

State Police said the two people inside the Acura RSX suffered serious injuries and were taken to a Boston hospital.

Police said they are investigating to determine whether charges are warranted in the death of Yemga.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 93 between exits 12 and 14 were closed for several hours while State Police accident reconstruction teams investigated the crash.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy man killed by car after his vehicle breaks down on I-93