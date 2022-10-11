Quincy man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

A Quincy man pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Monday for an offense of receiving child pornography.

Andre Tilahun, 29, pleaded guilty for allegedly receiving images depicting child pornography on the Kik Messenger platform. Tilahun also participated in a Kik chatroom where child pornography was shared, according to the Department of Justice.

In April 2021, a search was conducted on Tilahun’s home where authorities found the images on the Quincy man’s laptop.

A charge of receipt of child pornography carries a minimum prison sentence of five years in prison but can be as many as 20 years, 5 years and up to life of supervised release.

