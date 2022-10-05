Quincy man pleads guilty to counterfeiting thousands of $100 bills

BOSTON – A Quincy man pleaded guilty this week in federal court in Boston to counterfeiting hundreds of thousands of dollars in U.S. currency.

Victor Cardona, 34, admitted counterfeiting $100 bills.

Cardona was arrested and charged in October 2019 and indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2019.

During a search of Cardona’s home in October 2019, federal agents found equipment and materials used to create counterfeit bills, including inkjet printers, a shredder and a “counterfeit buster” detection pen.

Agents also found four authentic $100 bills, whose serial numbers were tied to counterfeit currency recovered from across the country. Burned remains of counterfeit currency were found in Cardona’s backyard.

Cardona produced or helped produce thousands of fake $100 bills that were recovered by the U.S. Secret Service and traced by serial number to the authentic bills at his home.

The government has recovered more than $467,000 in counterfeit $100 bills traced back to the authentic bills.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Jan. 10, 2023. Cardona faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Jonathan Davidson, special agent in charge of the Boston office of the U.S. State Department's Diplomatic Secret Service, announced the guilty plea Tuesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Deitch of Rollins’ Public Corruption & Special Prosecutions Unit is prosecuting the case.

