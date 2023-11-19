Quincy man sentenced to 5 years in prison for receiving child porn on custom-built home computers

A Quincy man has been sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for receiving child pornography on custom-built computers seized from his home, the U.S. Attorney said.

Matthew Ormon, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography in July, Acting U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said in a statement Friday.

On April 5, 2022, investigators searched Ormon’s home and seized multiple electronic devices, including two custom-built computers and a network drive device, Levy said. At least one of these devices contained a folder with numerous videos depicting child pornography, including young girls performing sex acts on adult males.

In a separate case, a Braintree man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography on his Tumblr account, Levy said.

