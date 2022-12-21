BOSTON – A Quincy man has been sentenced to prison for trafficking more than 2 pounds of fentanyl, including counterfeit pills.

Damian Cortez, 34, was sentenced Dec. 15 by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to eight years in prison and three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston said.

On June 23, Cortez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Cortez is one of 10 defendants indicted together in June 2020 as part of a broader federal sweep targeting NOB street gang members and associates. A total of 31 defendants were charged. All of Cortez’s co-defendants have pleaded guilty to various charges and are scheduled to be sentenced in the upcoming months.

According to court documents, NOB – an abbreviation for the Norton/Olney/Barry streets in Dorchester – is a violent criminal enterprise whose members and associates are involved in crimes throughout Massachusetts, including murders, attempted murders, armed robberies, drug trafficking, sex trafficking and illegal firearms offenses.

Contraband including 11 firearms, more than 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of fentanyl − including over 2,000 fentanyl pills manufactured to appear as commercial oxycodone pills − a commercial pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana and about $36,000 in cash were seized during the investigation.

Authorities said Cortez was a significant fentanyl trafficker and NOB member/associate who supplied drugs to the gang and supported crimes on its behalf.

Authorities said they searched an apartment where Cortez was living on June 16 and seized a pill press, dyes, a cutting agent and more than 1 kilogram of fentanyl, among other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy man sentenced to eight years in prison for fentanyl trafficking