Quincy man sentenced to federal prison on drug-trafficking charges

Cheryl Schweizer, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·2 min read

Apr. 23—SPOKANE — A Quincy man was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine.

Euesebio Olvera Ruiz, 27, was sentenced to 140 months in federal prison and five years of court supervision following that, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington. Ruiz pleaded guilty Jan. 14 to conspiracy to possess with Intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of actual (pure) methamphetamine.

"Ruiz is a citizen of Mexico and will be removed from the United States after the completion of his sentence," the press release said.

Ruiz was in a "drug-trafficking organization" in Quincy and Moses Lake, according to information in court proceedings. Ruiz participated in a drive-by shooting in Moses Lake at the direction of leaders of his organization, the press release said. He also was booked in the Grant County Jail Jan. 28, 2020, on drug charges, according to Herald archives.

Ruiz received two enhancements to his sentence, due to his possession of firearms, which he used to intimidate and threaten people who owed money to the drug organization, and because he was involved in the Moses Lake drive-by, the press release said.

The investigation was under the direction of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force in the Tri-Cities.

"They (law enforcement) conducted multiple search warrants and seized multiple pounds of methamphetamine, several hundred fentanyl-laced pills, heroin and numerous stolen firearms and ammunition," the press release said.

The Quincy Police Department, Moses Lake Police Department, Grant County Sheriff's Office, Pasco, Richland and Kennewick police departments, the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Washington Department of Corrections were involved in the case.

Joseph Harrington, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, praised the cooperation among law enforcement agencies.

"Their seamless partnership resulted in the successful outcome of this matter. The sentence imposed by the court removes a drug trafficker and violent offender from our streets and sends a clear message to others who may choose to engage in such criminal activity," Harrington said in the release.

