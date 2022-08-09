Quincy man shoots at neighbor's truck, six people treated for glass injuries, deputies say

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly shot into a truck carrying six people, who are his neighbors.

The incident occurred Saturday outside a residence on Sellie Shepherd Road in Quincy.

Those at the scene told sheriff's that "while passing their neighbor, Jason Ellis’ house, he shot into their truck," according to Lt. Anglie Holmes.

While no one was struck by a bullet, they each sustained injuries from shattered glass and metal fragments. All six victims, four of whom were minors, were treated and released.

Early in the investigation, Jason Ellis, 35, was identified as the suspect and was subsequently arrested on three counts of weapons offenses as well as aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He was booked in the Gadsden County Jail on Sunday.

