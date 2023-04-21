Quincy man sought in connection with East Wenatchee murder

Apr. 20—EAST WENATCHEE — A Quincy man is being sought by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies in connection with an April 17 shooting that left an East Wenatchee man dead.

Juan Carlos Vasquez-Hernandez, 35, is being sought on charges of complicity in second-degree murder.

"He has not been caught. He is still at large," said Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille Thursday afternoon.

Vasquez-Hernandez allegedly gave the suspect in the shooting, Erik Farias-Reyes, 31, East Wenatchee, a ride away from the scene, according to a DCSO press release.

An earlier DCSO press release said sheriff's deputies were flagged down at about 1:18 a.m. April 17 by a driver in the 200 block of Grant Road. Inside the vehicle deputies found Elias Mora-Ontiveros, 23, Rock Island, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, the press release said.

Mora-Ontiveros was transported to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital, where he died, the release said.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from a verbal dispute and occurred in the 10 block of South Union Avenue, East Wenatchee. Farias-Reyes allegedly fired a 10mm handgun into the vehicle in which Mora-Ontiveros was a passenger, the press release said. The driver was unhurt, it said.

Farias-Reyes and Sabrina McCubbin, 24, East Wenatchee, were arrested April 19 in Wenatchee.

Farias-Reyes was subsequently booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail for second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and an outstanding warrant.

Cheryl Schweizer may be reached at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.