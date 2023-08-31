Quincy man under house arrest for firearm charge pleads guilty to more weapon charges

BOSTON – A Quincy member of the Boston street gang D Street pleaded guilty Tuesday to possessing firearms and ammunition while a convicted felon and while he was under house arrest for a state firearm charge, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Freily Cabral, 25, of Boston and Quincy, pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, prosecutors said.

In August 2021, Cabral was identified as the owner of a Snapchat account posting images of himself in possession of five firearms: a black Glock semiautomatic handgun with a flashlight attachment; a black Walther semiautomatic firearm; a silver Taurus revolver; a black semiautomatic firearm; and a brown and silver revolver, the U.S. attorney's office said.

During a search of Cabral’s Quincy residence in September 2021, authorities seized a Taurus .38 caliber revolver, a Hopkins and Allen .32 caliber revolver, .38-caliber and .32-caliber ammunition, hundreds of grams of marijuana packaged for sale and $23,000 in cash, prosecutors said.

At the time, Cabral was under house arrest with electronic monitoring following a November 2020 arrest for his second unlawful possession of a firearm charge. He was convicted in 2016 of unlawful possession of a firearm in Boston Municipal Court.

In 2017, Cabral was convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to one year in prison.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing on the new charges for Dec. 14.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, at least two years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Quincy police assisted in the investigation.

