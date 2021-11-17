Quincy manager fired after suing commissioners, testifying to grand jury about 122% pay hike

Jeff Burlew, Tallahassee Democrat
·4 min read
Quincy City Manager Jack McLean Jr. and Quincy Police Chief Timothy Ashley.

A political mess in Quincy, with the city manager suing city commissioners and a grand jury looking into a big pay raise commissioners voted to give themselves, got even uglier Tuesday night.

Quincy city commissioners voted to fire City Manager Jack McLean Jr., giving him 30 days notice as required by his contract. The move happened one day after McLean took the drastic step of suing the commission in a dispute over Police Department hiring and a week after he testified before a grand jury at the Gadsden County Courthouse.

Quincy Mayor Ronte Harris
Quincy Mayor Ronte Harris

Mayor Ronte Harris moved to oust the city manager, though he didn’t give a public explanation. Instead, he simply read portions of the contract pertaining to termination.

“It’s in the contract,” Harris said.

The move came after City Attorney Gary Roberts cautioned commissioners that the move could be seen as retaliatory given McLean’s lawsuit and grand jury testimony. City Commissioner Freida Bass-Prieto expressed alarm about his firing.

“I just think this could be a very, very costly adventure for the city of Quincy,” she said. “And I don’t know where the commission is going to get the money from.”

McLean filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that commissioners violated the city charter’s non-interference clause when they voted to block him and a new police chief, Timothy Ashley, from hiring additional officers. The complaint, which asked a judge to force the commission to rescind its vote, says the manager alone is in charge of such day-to-day activities.

Quincy City Commissioner Freida Bass-Prieto
Quincy City Commissioner Freida Bass-Prieto

“Without this honorable court’s intervention, the police department cannot efficiently and timely bring on staff and reorganize the command staff to address and combat youth/juvenile crime,” the complaint says. “The motion cripples the police department’s ability to fight crime.”

City commissioners voted 3-2 on Nov. 9 to “freeze all hiring and all raises unless approved by the commission” for certain employees. McLean said the move would “restrain” him from hiring command staff and sworn officers during an uptick in homicides.

That vote happened a day after McLean hired Ashley, a former Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office captain and Florida Highway Patrol major, to head up the Police Department. It also came just hours after McLean testified behind closed doors before a grand jury at the Gadsden County Courthouse.

McLean, who served as a Tallahassee city commissioner from 1984 to 1992, said in an interview before his firing that he couldn’t discuss his testimony before the grand jury.

However, he said City Attorney Gary Roberts informed him and city commissioners that the grand jury was meeting about pay raises commissioners gave themselves in their new budget.

“The grand jury is meeting on their own initiative — I didn’t have anything to do with this — but they were meeting about the commissioners’ salaries,” McLean said. “That’s never been my issue.”

In late September, commissioners voted 3-2 to increase their pay from $16,700 to $37,000 as part of their 2022 budget — a step that sparked outrage from some constituents. The pay hike amounts to an increase of about 122%.

Mayor Harris and Commissioners Keith Dowdell and Anessa Canidate voted for the raises, with Bass-Prieto and Commissioner Angela Sapp voting no. Tuesday’s vote to fire the city manager ended with the same 3-2 split.

McLean, who sent out a news release about his lawsuit after he filed it, acknowledged in a Monday interview that he could face repercussions from his employers, the commissioners.

“My rights as a city manager are in doubt,” he told the Democrat. “It is my only remedy” outside violating the city’s own rules.

City commissioners planned to meet Wednesday in closed session to discuss McLean’s lawsuit. Harris, Dowdell and Canidate did not return phone calls for this story.

State Attorney Jack Campbell confirmed that a grand jury is meeting in Gadsden County, but he said he couldn’t discuss it.

“What happens in the grand jury is by law secret until or unless they release an indictment or information,” Campbell said.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Quincy manager Jack McLean fired after suing commissioners, testimony

