Quincy officials to address safety following alleged kidnapping, rape at Wollaston station

QUINCY − Public officials will host a community meeting to discuss safety in the city after a woman in her 60s was allegedly raped and abandoned in a parking lot after being abducted while walking to the Wollaston T station earlier this month.

Representatives of the police department, Mayor Thomas Koch, several city councilors and representatives from a dozen community groups will discuss the public safety resources available in the city.

All Quincy residents are invited to attend the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the Quincy Housing Authority, 80 Clay St.

The meeting will include an update from the police department, guidance on how to report a crime, public safety tools and tips for self defense. Interpretation service will be provided in Mandarin, Cantonese and Vietnamese.

Police: Man who raped woman after Wollaston station abduction tried to kidnap another

The meeting follows what police say was a brutal kidnapping and rape of a 64-year-old woman at about 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Police said she was walking her usual route to the Wollaston MBTA station when a man jumped out, grabbed her and shoved her into the back seat of his car, court documents say. The man handcuffed her hands and ankles together, then used duct tape to cover her mouth and eyes before driving her to a house she told police was "very far" away.

While there, she was repeatedly raped, choked and sexually assaulted, prosecutors said. Almost 12 hours later, she was dropped off in a parking lot at Westgate Mall in Brockton, where a passerby stopped to help. She was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center by ambulance.

Christian M. Lynch, 45, of Quincy, was charged with kidnapping, rape, attempted kidnapping, strangulation, assault with intent to rape and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60.

Reach Mary Whitfill at mwhitfill@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy officials to address safety after alleged kidnapping, rape