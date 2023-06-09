Quincy has picked a new police chief

Lt. Mark Kennedy has been selected as the next chief of the Quincy Police Department.

QUINCY – Police Lt. Mark Kennedy has been selected to be the 18th chief of the Quincy Police Department.

"I say it quite often – we have the very best police department in the entire Commonwealth – and Lt. Kennedy has long been a great example of why I believe that. He loves the city, he knows the city, and he’s dedicated most of his life to making it a better place and keeping our community safe," Quincy Mayor Tom Koch said in a press release.

Kennedy scored the highest of the four candidates for the chief’s position, according to the ranking released by Massachusetts Civil Service Commission earlier this month.

Chief Paul Keenan is retiring this month after 16 years leading the department and 40 years as a Quincy police officer.

Kennedy’s swearing-in ceremony will be held at city hall on June 23.

A Squantum native, Kennedy, 47, has been a Quincy police officer for 24 years. He attended the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Unit Commanders Academy in Quantico, Virginia, served as treasurer of the Quincy Police Superior Officers’ Association and chairman of the Metro Boston Urban Area Security Initiative's subcommitee on safety and security.

He was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant in 2017 and most recently oversaw the department’s special operations unit, which includes the motorcycle unit, the crisis negotiation team and the special weapons and tactics team.

He previously served as a detective in the Special Investigative Unit, working on cases involving child abuse, elder abuse, sexual assault and juvenile crimes. Kennedy is also an attorney.

"It’s an honor to have the opportunity to work with the men and women of the Quincy Police Department to keep us moving forward and to work on behalf of the people of this great city," Kennedy said in a press release. "I love Quincy very much, and I am going to everything I can to ensure we remain the safe community we’ve always been."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Lt. Mark Kennedy chosen as new Quincy Police Department chief