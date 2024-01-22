Quincy police find $70,000 cash, stolen jewelry on man suspected of 'Irish traveler' scam

QUINCY - Police seized over $70,000 in U.S. and foreign currency, foreign identification documents and stolen jewelry after a traffic stop, according to a news release. Police said that the driver, an Irish national, is thought to be part of an "Irish traveler" scam.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, a police officer saw a Land Rover driving in the wrong direction on Stratton Way in North Quincy and stopped it on West Squantum Street, the news release said. The driver didn't have a license, police said.

Among the jewelry police say was found in the Land Rover were four class rings: 1960s Piedmont High School, 1960s Woonsocket High School, 1970s female West Point and 1990s Texas A&M.

"These scams usually start with an unsolicited visit to someone's home by a contractor stating they have 'leftover materials' and the person keeps finding more items to repair on your property," the news release states.

Police warned that this type of crime is increasing in the state.

"It is important for victims of these types of sophisticated scams to report these crimes as it allows our detectives to investigate and coordinate with other law enforcement agencies in the area since these crimes are a regional issue," Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy said in a statement.

According to the news release, Quincy police notified the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the case remains under investigation. The driver, whose name was not released, was summoned to appear in Quincy District Court for motor vehicle offenses, the statement said.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Man suspected of 'Irish traveler' scheme charged by Quincy police