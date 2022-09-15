Daylight stabbing near Quincy school leaves 1 person with serious injuries

Police have launched an investigation after one person was seriously injured in a daylight stabbing near a school in Quincy on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Glover Avenue and Pierce Street near Quincy Catholic Academy after 1 p.m. found a victim in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Quincy Police Department.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Police noted that there is no threat to students at the school.

Video from the scene showed several cruisers with flashing lights and a large area roped off with crime scene tape. Detectives were seen placing evidence markers on the ground.

“It’s kind of weird because there is an elementary school right there and a church over there,” a witness said. “Super safe, residential, quiet...It’s shocking to see this in this neighborhood.”

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW