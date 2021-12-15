Quincy police are looking for information on possible road rage incident

QUINCY — Police believe road rage is the cause of a shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting took place at approximately 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the area of Adams Street and Mt. Arrarat Road, Quincy police said in a statement. Responding officers found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Police ask anyone with any information on the shooting to call 617-479-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy police seeking information on road rage incident