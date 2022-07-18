Quincy Police: Man sought in connection to bar break-in

Police are investigating after a popular bar was broken into over the weekend.

Quincy Police say the man pictured is wanted in relation to a breaking and entering at Rags Tavern that occurred on Friday night, July 15.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact Detective AJ Carthas at 617-745-5782.

