Quincy police seize weapons, drugs during traffic stops

QUINCY − Police seized two illegal firearms in separate traffic stops Oct. 8, they said in a Facebook post.

One of the weapons was found after an officer stopped a vehicle that went through a stop sign without stopping at Hancock and Densmore streets, police said. The officer saw "a large quantity" of marijuana in plain view and searched the vehicle, police said.

The officer and his K9 partner found a loaded weapon, a digital scale and drug packaging material, police said. The driver was charged with firearm, drug and traffic offenses.

The other weapon was seized from a car police saw on Granite Street that had front-end damage and an expired inspection sticker, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The officer recognized the driver from a bulletin distributed by Quincy detectives, they said. The driver had sent a woman a picture of a handgun and threatened her, they said.

A handgun loaded with 15 rounds was confiscated and the driver was charged with firearm and traffic offenses, including possession of a large-capacity feeding device, police said.

Neither driver had a license for the firearm, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy police seize weapons during traffic stops Oct. 8