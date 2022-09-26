Quincy Red Line, Commuter Rail service disrupted after two bodies found on tracks

This is a developing story.

QUINCY – Red Line service in Quincy was stopped early Monday after two bodies were found on the train tracks near Wollaston.

"All train service that passes through Quincy will be stopped for approximately two hours due to police activity," the police department posted to its Facebook page shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday. Quincy Police Capt. Daniel Guarente said two bodies were found on the tracks early this morning, and MBTA police are investigating the incident.

He directed all further questions to the MBTA police.

MBTA officials said Commuter Rail service resumed just before 7 a.m., but Red Line service remained impacted. Shuttle buses are replacing service between JFK/UMass and Braintree, the MBTA said on Twitter.

AG: Marshfield pharmacy billed for unfilled prescriptions, charged cash for narcotics

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Two bodies found on Red Line tracks near Wollaston in Quincy