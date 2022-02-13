Quincy Roche Bros. to close in April after 26 years on Falls Boulevard

QUINCY – The Roche Bros. supermarket in Quincy it set to close on April 11 after 26 years in its Falls Boulevard location.

“Unfortunately, we have had to make the hard decision to close our Quincy location. We are grateful for the support and patronage of the Quincy community during our time there," Tristen Kendall-Barros, vice president of marketing, said in an email. "It is our sincere hope that we can continue to serve a portion of our Quincy shoppers through our rochebros.com shopping and delivery service from our other locations.”

The decision was made "in the interest of the overall financial well-being of the company," Kendall-Barros said. No closures are planned for other stores, she said.

David Rizo at the Quincy Roche Bros. in 2011.

Kendall-Barros said all 164 employees of the Quincy location will be offered positions at other Roche Bros. or Brothers Marketplace locations.

Quincy residents took to social media to lament the closure.

"I've shopped there for 20+ years and never had a bad experience," one person wrote. "Just a great store and great employees. I'm sorry to hear this."

"Roche Brothers has been very good during the pandemic. I will miss that store. Very unfortunate," said another.

The store is set to close on April 11 as of now, but Kendall-Barros said that could change based on availability of products and staffing.

Roche Bros. has nearby locations in Easton, Marshfield, Duxbury, Bridgewater and West Roxbury.

The Roche Bros. supermarket in Marshfield in March 2020.

Roche Bros. first opened in 1996. The 48,000-square-foot store underwent a major renovation in 2011 and expanded its line of Asian produce, installed a 16-foot bar of hot foods and a 16-foot salad bar and added a bulk-food section to the deli.

