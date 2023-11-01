Quincy school bomb threat suspect has been found and will be charged, schools chief says

QUINCY − Police plan to charge a suspect who is accused of calling in bomb threats to Quincy High School and Point Webster Middle School last week, School Superintendent Kevin Mulvey announced Tuesday.

The threats forced the dismissal of students Oct. 25 and temporarily disrupted classes Oct. 26.

"These threats were very alarming and disruptive to the entire school community, not only for the two schools involved, but to all of Quincy Public Schools," Mulvey said in the letter. "The threats caused stress to our staff, administrators, students and families, interrupted student learning, and diverted important community resources as the Quincy Police and Fire Departments responded to these threats."

Quincy School Superintendent Kevin Mulvey.

On Wednesday, Quincy police conducted a full sweep of Quincy High School with K-9 units after two threatening calls to the school's attendance office at 12:31 and 12:34 p.m. Students were dismissed for the rest of the day.

On Thursday at 11 a.m., another scare led to the evacuation of students.

Quincy police Capt. Daniel Guarente told The Patriot Ledger that Thursday's threat was a "hoax" and that students returned to class after a short period, finishing the day without incident.

Mulvey told The Patriot Ledger that two more bomb threats were phoned into the Point Webster Middle School at 1:04 p.m. and 1:06 p.m. Thursday, hours after the threats directed at Quincy High School.

The suspect's name was not released in Mulvey's letter to the public schools community.

"The individual responsible has been identified and will be charged accordingly," Mulvey wrote. "These are very serious charges and conviction can carry a sentence including the potential for significant criminal penalties, fines, and other restitution requirements.

"I hope that this message will serve as a deterrent for others considering making such threats."

He thanked Quincy police, the city's information technology department and its service provider for investigating the threats.

