Quincy shooting suspect in 17-year-old Weymouth student's death arrested

QUINCY − A man wanted in the February 2022 killing of 17-year-old Nathan Paul of Weymouth is no longer at-large. Quincy and State Police went to Puerto Rico last week, where they took custody of Keniel Diaz-Romero and returned him to Massachusetts, according to a press release from the Norfolk County District Attorney's office.

Diaz-Romero will be arraigned on a murder indictment at Dedham Superior Court on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

A Weymouth High student, Paul was shot to death in Quincy’s Germantown neighborhood during a drug deal, officials say. In March 2022, prosecutors said that Diaz-Romero, Jaivon Harris of Quincy and four unnamed juveniles planned to buy marijuana vape cartridges from Paul with fake money and then robbed him.

Jaivon Harris, 18, of Quincy, third from left, was held without bail Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Quincy District Court after he was charged with murder in the shooting death of Nathan Paul, 17, of Weymouth. His lawyer, Francisco Napolitano, stands beside him.

Officials said that Diaz-Romero, who was 18 at the time, shot into Paul's car. Diaz-Romero then fled to Puerto Rico, officials say.

Paul was shot in the leg while driving. He was taken to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Harris, who was also 18 at the time, pleaded not guilty to murder, armed robbery, assault and battery and battery with a dangerous weapon on March 1, 2022.

Both Harris and Diaz-Romero were indicted in May on murder and other charges.

In July, 2022 four juveniles were arrested in connection to alleged larceny and use of counterfeit bills. One of the defendants was also charged with accessory to murder after the fact for alleged behavior following the shooting, according to a July 2022 press release from the Norfolk County District Attorney's office.

Kelcie Barrow holds a framed drawing of her friend Nathan Paul, who was killed during the school year, at Weymouth High's graduation Saturday, June 4, 2022.

District Attorney Michael Morrisey said Quincy Police have been working with the US Marshals Service and the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section of the State Police to locate and return Diaz-Romero since his indictment 16 months ago.

“I thank Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy, the US Marshals Boston Office and VFAS for their coordination and cooperation here,” Morrisey said in a statement.

Diaz-Romero is represented by Boston attorney Liam Scully. Assistant District Attorney Aubrey Burr will represent the state.

Diaz-Romero faces additional indictments on charges of larceny, possession of a counterfeit bill, uttering a counterfeit bill, conspiracy to commit larceny and unlawfully carrying a firearm. He is being held in Norfolk County Jail in Dedham pending his arraignment.

Reach Peter Blandino at pblandino@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Suspect in 2022 Quincy shooting death of Weymouth High student arrested