Quincy woman charged in fatal 2020 stabbing to stand trial starting next week

Alyssa Dellamano, 22, of Quincy, is arraigned in Quincy District Court on a murder charge in the stabbing death of Cameron Nohmy.

DEDHAM − A Quincy woman will stand trial starting next week in connection with the 2020 death of a 24-year-old Milton man.

Alyssa Dellamano was charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cameron Nohmy, who authorities say was killed the night of Sept. 11, 2020, in the parking lot of Supreme Liquors at the intersection of Hancock and Woodbine streets in Wollaston.

Dellamano, who was 22 when Nohmy was killed, was indicted in December 2020 and pleaded not guilty the following month at her arraignment.

Jury selection will begin Tuesday, July 25, at Dedham Superior Court.

Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely, who leads the prosecution, said in her statement of the case that Nohmy and two friends pulled into the liquor store in a pickup truck between 10 and 11 p.m. and encountered a group of people at the parking lot entrance. According to a witness statement, the two groups began yelling at each other.

Cameron Nohmy, 24, died after he was stabbed in Quincy on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Detectives who reviewed security footage from the liquor store said a person in a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, later identified by witnesses as Dellamano, approached Nohmy when he got out of the truck and appeared to swing at him four times. Nohmy fell to the ground, got up and returned to the truck, Hely’s statement says.

Quincy police responded to a 911 call at 10:46 p.m. and found paramedics treating Nohmy about a block from where the stabbing occurred. He was taken to Boston Medical Center and pronounced dead at 12:08 a.m.

Security footage from Supreme Liquors shows the assailant get in a two-toned SUV, which sped off down Woodbine Street toward the Wollaston T Station. MBTA surveillance video shows a clear image of Dellamano's face, Hely said. Two of Dellamano's friends identified her to authorities, she said.

Three other people were arrested and are accused of helping Dellamano elude police for five days after the stabbing.

Samantha Perrier, of Dedham, was indicted on two counts of intimidating police or witnesses, which prosecutors said was for misleading investigators. Perrier’s trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 14.

At Perrier's arraignment in Quincy District Court, prosecutors said she helped Dellamano hide from police, driving her around Eastern Massachusetts while telling investigators she hadn't seen her, and that Dellamano was in New York. Perrier later reached out to investigators and told them she lied, Hely said.

Dellamano and Perrier were together in the basement of a Weymouth home when police arrested them Sept. 16, 2020, court documents say.

Alicia Jordan, of Brockton, and her husband, Jeffrey Jordan, of Rockland, Dellamano's brother, were both indicted on a single charge of being an accessory after the fact. Jeffrey Jordan died Oct. 29, 2022. The trial of Alicia Jordan is scheduled to begin Jan. 30, 2024.

In November 2022, the court denied Dellamano permission to see the body of her deceased brother. Dellamano is being held at the South Bay jail in Boston.

Hely said Jeffrey Jordan was with his sister when she stabbed Nohmy in the Wollaston parking lot. The following day, Dellamano gave the clothes she was wearing the night before, including the sweatshirt that investigators say helped lead to her identification, to the Jordans, who disposed of them in the dumpster of a Dunkin’ in East Milton Square, Hely said.

According to court documents, investigators collected DNA from clothing retrieved from the dumpster. In April 2022, the court ordered Dellamano to submit to a DNA swab test.

In September 2022, the court granted the defense up to $7,500 for Dellamano to undergo a neurological examination.

Dellamano will be represented by defense lawyers Elliot Levine and Elizabeth Melcher.

Nohmy was a member of the Laborers’ Local 22 union. He was remembered by family and friends for his smile, his devotion to family and his love for his work.

