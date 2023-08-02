Quincy woman convicted of first-degree murder for 2020 stabbing death of Milton man

A Norfolk Superior Court jury has convicted a Quincy woman of murder in the first degree for the stabbing death of a Milton man in the parking area outside a Quincy liquor store in 2020, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

“The jury reached their verdict before 3 p.m. today, unanimously finding that Alyssa Dellamano stabbed Cameron Nohmy to death with pre-meditation that night,” Morrissey said in a statement on Wednesday. She will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The crime of first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison for adults in Massachusetts. Dellamano, now 25, was 22 at the time of the crime. Nohmy was 24.

Alyssa Dellamano, 22, of Quincy, was held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder at her arraignment Wednesday, Sept.16, in connection with the Sept. 11 death of Cameron Nohmy, 24. in the parking lot of a Quincy liquor store.

“While defense argued that Dellamano acted in self-defense, Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely made a convincing argument that Cameron Nohmy was unarmed and did not pose a threat when she stabbed him,” Morrissey said. “We thank the jury for their service and believe that they made the right decision based on the facts and the law in this case.”

Hely was assisted in the prosecution by Victim/Witness Advocate Elizabeth Dobrutsky.

“I extend my thanks for the hard work of the prosecution team, the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, and our partners at the Quincy Police Department for their work in this investigation,” Morrissey said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

