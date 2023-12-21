Quincy working mom fears homelessness as she struggles to pay back rent

QUINCY − Higher food prices, unprecedented housing shortages and rising rents can be tough on anyone. For single working mothers still digging out of the COVID-induced recession, it has made the gnawing fear of homelessness a central part of daily life.

"I worry about that all the time," said Kim Hayden, 38, who is raising her 16-year-old daughter in a one-bedroom Quincy apartment. "It's a lot trying to survive, but I make it happen the best I can."

Through hardship and poverty, Kim says she has to keep a brave face for her daughter's sake.

"I try to hide the struggles from her," she said. "She's starting to notice things."

Kim Hayden, of Quincy, has struggled financially after losing a job during the initial COVID outbreak. Though she has since found work, she needs help paying back rent.

In 2020, Kim worked as a supervisor at a coffee shop on a college campus in Boston. It closed temporarily due to the pandemic, but Kim said the owner planned to reopen over the summer.

That never happened. Kim said she and her fellow employees showed up to work, only to find the business had shut down permanently and the owner could not be reached.

Months of unemployment followed, putting Kim in a financial hole. Although she found another job, it pays less money. And although she works six days a week, she said she's still a couple of months behind on her rent, which continues to rise.

"I used to work seven days a week," Kim said. She said she had to take one day off to do a "Sunday cleanup" and have "a good Sunday meal" with her daughter, despite the pressing need for more income.

Kim said her landlord has increased the rent by $200 in the last two years. There are also the costs of raising a 16-year-old daughter with dreams of college, such as internet service.

"My daughter needs it," she said. "It's a necessity."

Kim said the high cost of living and raising a daughter on a single income without child support has pushed her to the brink.

"Food is more expensive, rent is more expensive," she said. "I can't control it. I spend $100 at the grocery store and walk away with three bags."

After COVID relief programs were eliminated this year, Kim said food assistance has dried up.

"It shouldn't get this bad," Kim said of a situation that puts working people in need of shelter. "There should be resources for working moms."

Although she said times are certainly tough, there is some reason for optimism. Kim is in line for a promotion at her new job. She works in food services at the Berkeley Building, also known as the Old John Hancock Building, in Boston.

Kim said she would be grateful if Lend a Hand could help pay down past-due rent so she can focus on meeting her day-to-day financial obligations.

Who does Lend a Hand help?

Donations to Lend a Hand help fund the social services programs and resources for its three partner organizations: the South Shore Community Action Council, Quincy Community Action Programs Inc. and Aspire Health Alliance. Lend a Hand only takes monetary donations, which go to the agencies. We invite you to open your heart and wallet to help your South Shore neighbors.

About Lend a Hand

Lend a Hand, The Patriot Ledger's annual holiday charitable program, began in 1998 and has raised more than $3.3 million for South Shore families and people in need.

