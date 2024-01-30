Quinebaug Middle College gives high school students a head start on college: what they offer

EASTCONN’s Quinebaug Middle College magnet high school (QMC) is not your typical high school.

Located on the campus of CT State College-Quinebaug Valley (CTSC-QV) in Danielson, the school enrolls approximately 160 students in grades nine through 12. It is a free, public high school.

EASTCONN is a public, nonprofit, regional education service center that has been servicing the education needs of schools and communities in northeastern Connecticut since 1980.

QMC enables students to earn a high school diploma while also earning free, transferable college credits from CTSC-QV. After taking general courses such as math and science their freshman and sophomore years, the expectation is for students to take at least half of their classes at CTSC-QV their junior and senior years.

Students graduate QMC with between 20 and 60 college credits free of charge.

Quinebaug Middle College magnet high school.

The Student Experience

It was the opportunity to earn college credits that motivated freshman Lexi Barber, of Plainfield, to enroll at QMC.

So far, she has enjoyed her small classes and forming close relationships with her teachers.

“They can help you with outside problems and school problems,” Lexi said about the teachers.

QMC students select from one of six learning pathways: Liberal Arts and Humanities, Education, Business/Leadership, STEM Engineering, STEM Manufacturing and STEM Health Sciences. They choose a pathway at the end of their freshman year, however they are free to change to a new pathway at any point moving forward.

Lexi plans on choosing the education pathway in the hopes of one day becoming a first grade teacher. After graduation, she is considering attending Eastern Connecticut State University.

Lexi Barber, a freshman at Quinebaug Middle College magnet high school in Danielson, stands next to the school's sign.

What faculty members have to say

After serving as principal of two larger high schools in East Windsor High School and Fitch High School, QMC Principal Ted Keleher is happy to be back working in a smaller learning environment.

“I was ready to come back to a smaller learning environment and a place I could really work individually with students,” he said.

One major difference Keleher noticed between QMC and other high schools is its democratic process. Students and faculty members vote on school matters such as what clubs to establish and students call teachers by their first names.

“We treat each other as equals here,” Keleher said.

Ted Keleher, principal of Quinebaug Middle College magnet high school.

He noted that QMC is unique because students are able to take college courses taught by college professors while they are still in high school.

“Lots of high schools offer college courses, but they’re taught by high school teachers,” Keleher said. “At QMC, students take college classes taught by college professors. They even get college IDs.”

He believes the opportunity for students to take college courses earlier is beneficial to them as well as their families.

“The great thing for students is that it gives them a chance to explore their college interests sooner,” Keleher said. “For families it’s wonderful because we are a free public high school, the college tuition and books are free when they take those classes.”

Application process

QMC is currently accepting applications for enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year through Feb. 28.

For more information on QMC and to access an application for enrollment, visit www.eastconn.org/qmc. Once a prospective student submits an application, it will be evaluated by QMC staff. Michael Hamad, communications specialist at EASTCONN, said students usually hear promptly regarding the status of their application.

As part of the application process, prospective students are encouraged to tour QMC. During the tour, applicants shadow a current student as they go throughout their school day. This gives them a better sense of what it is like to be a student at QMC.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Small classes, college credits available at Quinebaug Middle College