Quinlan ISD theatre students awarded grants for summer acting camps

Feb. 19—The Quinlan ISD Education Foundation awarded a total of $8,000 in grants to 12 high school and middle school theatre students last week to help them attend summer theater camps at various universities.

The 12 grant recipients were selected on a first-come, first-served basis after the foundation announced in late January that the total amount in grants would double from $4,000 to $8,000. The theatre students sprang into action applying for the monies.

Each student's share of the $8,000 was decided after a selection committee weighed several factors.

"Congratulations to each student," a statement from the QISD Education Foundation said. "Leyton Sisson of Thompson Middle School was awarded the full amount to attend the two-week Lions Camp this summer in Commerce. Eleven students received partial funding to help them attend camps."

The recipients were as follows:

Ford High School

—Eli Attaway received a grant for $800. He plans to participate in Baylor University's Summer Theatre Camp.

—Anya Brown received a grant for $600. She plans to participate in the International Thespian Festival at Indiana University.

—Juliet Cruz received a grant for $700. She plans to participate in the International Thespian Festival at Indiana University.

—McKenna Iserman received a grant for $600. She plans to participate in the International Thespian Festival at Indiana University.

—Colbie Tigue received a grant for $500. She plans to participate in Texas Tech University's Acting Camp.

Thompson Middle School

(All plan on participating in the Lion's Summer Theatre Camp at Texas A&M University-Commerce)

—Owen Manskey received a grant for $500.

—Noelle Meret received a grant for $500.

—Mason McKinney received a grant for $700.

—Micah Morris received a grant for $600.

—Jayden Overstreet received a grant for $800.

—Jase Seigler received a grant for $500.

—Leyton Sisson received a grant for $1,200.

The Quinlan Education Foundation received funding for the grants through donations from Quinlan ISD employees via a voluntary payroll deduction, an annual golf tournament and an annual fishing tournament.