Quinlan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for February crash

Sep. 2—A Quinlan man has been arrested and charged with causing a death through drunk driving. The arrest comes six months after an accident on Farm-to-Market Road 751. He was jailed at Hunt County Detention Center on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Eric Velasquez (age 35), is charged with intoxication manslaughter for causing the death of 29-year-old Robert Smith from Shepherd, Texas in San Jacinto County. The incident happened Feb. 12 at the intersection of FM 751 and FM 429. His bail was set at $200,000.

According to Sgt. Kyle Bradford with the Department of Public Safety, first-responders were dispatched to the scene for an accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. Smith was driving a Honda CBR motorcycle heading south on FM 751 when he was struck by Velasquez' Chevrolet Trailblazer from the northbound direction.

According to the DPS report, Velasquez approached the intersection of FM 751 and FM 429 and failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn. Smith attempted to avoid the Trailblazer but couldn't and crashed into Velasquez's car. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Velasquez sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was initially charged with driving while intoxicated.