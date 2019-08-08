Should Quinsam Capital Corporation (CNSX:QCA) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

Quinsam Capital Corporation (CNSX:QCA) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of QCA, it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Quinsam Capital here.

Flawless balance sheet and undervalued

QCA's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that QCA has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. QCA currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. QCA has plenty of financial flexibility, without debt obligations to meet in the short term, as well as the headroom to raise debt should it need to in the future. QCA is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of QCA's earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, QCA's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that QCA's price is currently discounted.

CNSX:QCA Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 8th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Quinsam Capital, I've put together three essential aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for QCA’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for QCA’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has QCA's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of QCA? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.