A QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) insider increased their holdings by 18% last year

Viewing insider transactions for QuinStreet, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:QNST ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

QuinStreet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Lead Independent Director James Simons bought US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$9.97 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$17.45. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of QuinStreet

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.4% of QuinStreet shares, worth about US$42m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The QuinStreet Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded QuinStreet shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think QuinStreet insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in QuinStreet, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

