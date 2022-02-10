Quinta Brunson talks A+ first semester for 'Abbott Elementary'

  Quinta Brunson
    Comedian

Quinta Brunson, creator and star of “Abbott Elementary,” says she believes the high praise the comedy has received is because it “fits the same feel and vibe of the shows that we binge a lot, like 'Parks and Rec' or 'The Office.’” The ABC mockumentary, which has quadrupled its ratings since the premiere, follows staff who teach at a struggling, underfunded Philadelphia school. (Feb. 9)

